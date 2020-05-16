App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : May 16, 2020 12:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Government amends global tender enquiry rules, move to promote Make in India, MSMEs

According to the notice issued by the Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, the government will not float global tenders below Rs 200 crore

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Centre has amended modified global tender enquiry rules to promote Make in India and micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

According to the notice issued by the Ministry of Finance, Department of Expenditure, the government will not float global tenders below Rs 200 crore.

Only in cases of exceptional circumstances can a global tender below Rs 200 crore be floated, for which written permission will have to be sought.

Close

Follow our LIVE Updates on the coronavirus pandemic here

related news

"Where the Ministry or Department feels that the goods of the required quality, specifications etc., may not be available in the country and it is necessary to also look for suitable competitive offers from abroad, the Ministry or Department may send copies of the tender notice to the Indian Embassies abroad as well as to the Foreign Embassies in India. The selection of the embassies will depend on the possibility of availability of the required goods in such countries. In such cases e-procurement as per Rule 160 may not be insisted," it stated.

Adding: "No Global Tender Enquiry (GTE), however shall be invited for tenders up to Rs 200 crore or such limit as may be prescribed by the Department of Expenditure from time to time. Provided that for tenders below such limit, in exceptional cases, where the Ministry of Department feels that there are special reasons for GTE, it may record its detailed justification and seek prior approval for relaxation to the above rule from the Competent Authority specified by the Department of Expenditure."

Instructions regarding Competent Authority mentioned in Rule 161 (v) (b) will be issued separately. The amendments are to the General Financial Rules (GFR).

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had indicated the move was in the works during her press conference outlining Tranche 1 of the stimulus package.

On May 13, Sitharaman had announced that global tenders in government procurement will be disallowed for up to Rs 200 crore or less. This will allow MSMEs a chance to supply for these big projects and allow small units can be part of government purchases, so "Self-reliant India can Make in India".

She added that Indian MSMEs and other companies have often faced unfair competition from foreign companies. "This step is being taken because a majority of MSMEs were unable to supply to their mother units, who they were serving as ancillaries all this while and conditions became more difficult due to COVID-19," she said.

Not only will this help MSMEs in increasing their business, but also will be a step towards a self reliant India or Aatmanirbhar Bharat, while also supporting the 'Make In India' initiative.

This is in persuance to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address on May 12, where he announced the Rs 20 lakh crore package and stressed on an Atmanirbhar Bharat or Self-reliant India.

Follow our full COVID-19 coverage here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce
Register Now! and watch industry stalwarts forecast how India Inc will shape up in post COVID-19 world

Date: May 19

First Published on May 16, 2020 11:39 am

tags #Business #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Economy #India

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

CBSE class 10th and 12th exam datesheets to be released at 5 PM today

CBSE class 10th and 12th exam datesheets to be released at 5 PM today

Coronavirus pandemic | Ship from Maldives with 588 Indians to arrive in Kochi on May 17

Coronavirus pandemic | Ship from Maldives with 588 Indians to arrive in Kochi on May 17

Crowds at Wuhan clinics fear coronavirus testing could rekindle disease

Crowds at Wuhan clinics fear coronavirus testing could rekindle disease

most popular

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

Focus shifts to Bharat in second tranche of measures to fight COVID-19

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

RBI sells net $4.05 billion of American currency in March in spot market

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Coronavirus Lockdown 3.0 | What will change for migrant workers once the restrictions lift?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.