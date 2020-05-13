Nirmala Sitharaman press meet: Government bars global tenders from procurements up to Rs 200 crore

While elucidating the details of the economic package announced by PM Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 said global tenders will be disallowed for government procurement up to Rs 200 crore.

Sitharaman said this while laying out a six-point financial stimulus for MSMEs.

She said that Indian MSMEs and other companies have often faced unfair competition from foreign companies.

"This step is being taken because a majority of MSMEs were unable to supply to their mother units, who they were serving as ancillaries all this while and conditions became more difficult due to COVID-19," she said.

Not only will this help MSMEs in increasing their business, but also will be a step towards a self reliant India or Aatmanirbhar Bharat, while also supporting the 'Make In India' initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 had announced a fiscal stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore to spur growth and build a self-reliant India. He said that this will rest on the five important pillars of economy, infrastructure, technology-driven systems, demography and demand.

