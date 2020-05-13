App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsEconomyPolicy
Last Updated : May 13, 2020 05:26 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nirmala Sitharaman press meet: Government bars global tenders from procurements up to Rs 200 crore

"This step is being taken because a majority of MSMEs were unable to supply to their mother units, who they were serving as ancillaries all this while and conditions became more difficult due to COVID-19," she said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File image: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman
File image: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

While elucidating the details of the economic package announced by PM Modi, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 13 said  global tenders will be disallowed for government procurement up to Rs 200 crore.

Sitharaman said this while laying out a six-point financial stimulus for MSMEs.

Track this blog for latest updates from the FM's press meet

Close

She said that Indian MSMEs and other companies have often faced unfair competition from foreign companies.

related news

"This step is being taken because a majority of MSMEs were unable to supply to their mother units, who they were serving as ancillaries all this while and conditions became more difficult due to COVID-19," she said.

Not only will this help MSMEs in increasing their business, but also will be a step towards a self reliant India or Aatmanirbhar Bharat, while also supporting the 'Make In India' initiative.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 12 had announced a fiscal stimulus of Rs 20 lakh crore to spur growth and build a self-reliant India. He said that  this will rest on the five important pillars of economy, infrastructure, technology-driven systems, demography and demand.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 13, 2020 05:23 pm

tags #coronavirus #India #Nirmala Sitharaman #policy

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Maharashtra govt to issue comprehensive permits to set up factories

Maharashtra govt to issue comprehensive permits to set up factories

Built for a global economy, Dubai now threatened by coronavirus

Built for a global economy, Dubai now threatened by coronavirus

Government to guarantee Rs 3 lakh crore of collateral free loans to MSMEs: 10 key questions answered

Government to guarantee Rs 3 lakh crore of collateral free loans to MSMEs: 10 key questions answered

most popular

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

Coronavirus impact: Demand for luxury homes may feel the heat; prices may correct by 15-20 percent

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead signs pact with Cipla, Jubilant and Hetero to manufacture, distribute Remdesivir in 127 countries

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

FM Nirmala Sitharaman press conference: Here's what to expect

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.