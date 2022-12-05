Go First, EaseMyTrip sign exclusive GSA to expand sales in Saudi Arabia

Representative image.

Go First on December 5 announced 5 that it has signed an exclusive General Sales Agreement (GSA) online tech travel platform, EaseMyTrip, to sell and promote tickets and other services to passengers in Saudi Arabia, effective from this month.

Under the GSA, EaseMyTrip will open an independent branded office representing Go First in the Saudi Arabian cities of Dammam and Riyadh, effectively extending the airline's operations and with an aim to establish a commercial grip within West Asia and the other larger travel markets.

This three-year partnership deal provides an opportunity for both the organisations to expand their range of services in Saudi Arabia. It will also necessitate all other travel agents in the vicinity to create a purchase circuit from EaseMyTrip when they will be buying GO First tickets.

Rikant Pittie, Co-Founder of EaseMyTrip said, "We understand that Saudi Arabia attracts millions of tourists every year, and the locals love to travel as well. It is a significantly crowded travel market that is yearning for a better travel experience. We wants to enter the Saudi market and serve the tourists with utmost dedication."

Kaushik Khona, CEO of Go First said Saudi Arabia is a key market as the airline continues to expand internationally. Adding: “We are pleased to partner with EaseMyTrip and are positive this association will ease and enhance the experience of people travelling for work as well as leisure.”