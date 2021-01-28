MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Glenmark Pharma gets USFDA nod for nervous system stimulant drug

The approved product is a generic version of Evekeo tablets of Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC.

PTI
January 28, 2021 / 10:39 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Drug major Glenmark Pharma on Thursday said it has received final approval from the US health regulator for central nervous system stimulant drug Amphetamine Sulfate tablets.

The approved product is a generic version of Evekeo tablets of Arbor Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has been granted final approval by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) for Amphetamine Sulfate tablets USP in the strengths of 5 mg and 10 mg, it said in a regulatory filing.

Quoting IQVIA sales data for the 12 month period ending November 2020, Glenmark said Evekeo Tablets, 5 mg and 10 mg market achieved annual sales of approximately USD 21.5 million.

Glenmark''s current portfolio consists of 168 products authorised for distribution in the US marketplace and 43 ANDA''s pending approval with the USFDA.

Close
Shares of Glenmark Pharma were trading 1.44 per cent lower at Rs 478.50 apiece on BSE.
PTI
TAGS: #BSE #Business #Companies #Glenmark Pharma #USFA
first published: Jan 28, 2021 10:40 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

Coronavirus Essential | Covaxin effective against UK virus strain, says ICMR; India to ship upto 3 million vaccines to Sri Lanka

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.