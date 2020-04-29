App
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Apr 29, 2020 11:13 AM IST | Source: PTI

Glenmark Pharma gets tentative USFDA nod for generic anti-diabetes tablets

The approval granted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, is for the strength of 10 mg/5 mg tablets, the generic version of Qtern tablets of the same strength of AstraZeneca AB, the company said in a statement.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
 
 
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for its generic Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin anti-diabetes tablets.

Citing IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending February 2020, the company said Qtern tablets, 10 mg/5 mg had achieved annual sales of approximately USD 10.4 million.

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 162 products authorised for distribution in the US and 44 abbreviated new drug applications pending approval with the USFDA, the company said.

First Published on Apr 29, 2020 10:58 am

#Business #Companies #diabetes tablets #Glenmark Pharma #USFDA

