Glenmark Pharma gets tentative USFDA nod for generic anti-diabetes tablets

The approval granted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, is for the strength of 10 mg/5 mg tablets, the generic version of Qtern tablets of the same strength of AstraZeneca AB, the company said in a statement.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for its generic Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin anti-diabetes tablets.
Citing IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending February 2020, the company said Qtern tablets, 10 mg/5 mg had achieved annual sales of approximately USD 10.4 million.
