Glenmark Pharma gets tentative USFDA nod for generic anti-diabetes tablets

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has received tentative approval from the US health regulator for its generic Dapagliflozin and Saxagliptin anti-diabetes tablets.

The approval granted by the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Inc., USA, is for the strength of 10 mg/5 mg tablets, the generic version of Qtern tablets of the same strength of AstraZeneca AB, the company said in a statement.

Citing IQVIA sales data for the 12-month period ending February 2020, the company said Qtern tablets, 10 mg/5 mg had achieved annual sales of approximately USD 10.4 million.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

Glenmark's current portfolio consists of 162 products authorised for distribution in the US and 44 abbreviated new drug applications pending approval with the USFDA, the company said.