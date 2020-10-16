Ghost loans make a comeback: Role of founder & CEO questioned in Sambandh fraud

Ghost loans, or loans that exist only on paper and are used to inflate the loan book, are back in focus with a major fraud being reported by one of the country's microlending institutions. Key management personnel of Sambandh Finserve have accused the Founder and CEO of the firm of allegedly pressuring the staff to fudge the loan book for years and divert funds.

A letter written by the senior management personnel to the Board of Directors on 7 October shows that under the “express instructions and directions” of managing director and CEO Deepak Kindo, the management has been cooking the books from financial year 2015-2016. Moneycontrol has a copy of the letter.

There have been several instances in the past when fake loan accounts or financial instruments have come up as a modus operandi in banking frauds. These include the Nirav Modi-Punjab National Bank fraud where fake Letters of Undertaking were issued to defraud the bank, the Yes Bank scam where many loan transactions were conducted in violation of rules, and the Punjab and Maharashtra Bank (PMC) scam in which 60 percent of the loan book was for a single entity, and so on.

According to a letter sent by a section of management to the company’s Board, the management was allegedly forced to create fake loan accounts for inflating the AUM figures under the direction of MD & CEO Deepak Kindo and the current credit head. The CFO and internal auditors flagged the issues to the Board, but perhaps a bit too late.

Following the letter, the company is understood to have appointed consultancy firm Ernst and Young to conduct a forensic audit, according to two persons familiar with the development. Both declined to be named.

According to the Sambandh letter, the actual portfolio as assets under management (AUM) is approximately Rs 140 crore as against the reported figure of Rs 391 crore as on September 30, 2020. “The reported AUM is inflated and non-existent. The gap is approximately Rs 251 crore,” the letter said.

The letter is signed by James Raj, Chief Financial Officer of Sambandh, and three other officials including the internal audit head.

On 15 October, Moneycontrol reported that Brickwork Ratings has cut the long-term ratings of certain debt instruments of Sambandh Finserve Private Limited (SFPL) to junk after the company defaulted on its commitments to lenders and reported a fraud in September.

In a statement on Friday, Microfinance Institutions Network (MFIN) said its self-regulatory organization (SRO) will investigate the matter.

“MFIN-SRO has come to know of the alleged financial irregularities in Sambandh Finserve Pvt Ltd and accordingly sought response from the company. Detailed Response from Sambandh Finserve Pvt Ltd, is still awaited. Based on the reply of the company, SRO will examine the matter and take action, as appropriate,” MFIN said.

How did all this come about?

According to the letter, the gap in the portfolio was managed by fictitious disbursements, subsequent withdrawals and deposited as fictitious collections under the direction of the MD & CEO, saying “it would be managed soon...”

“This has been going on since the Financial Year 2015-16 and the gap has simultaneously gone up beyond control,” said the letter.

Further, the management information system (MIS) has been generated with fictitious clients with repayment schedules and shown as loan portfolio in the MIS system “under the direct supervision of MD & CEO,” the letter said.

The resultant demand and collections were generated as per the MIS reports. The actual portfolio was tracked separately and the MIS in total has the actual and fake portfolio under one system, the letter said.

Auditors’ role

The role and knowledge of auditors in this financial manipulation has come under scrutiny. According to the whistleblower letter, the internal audit of the company managed to check only the actual clients on the books and reports were prepared accordingly. Further, monitoring by stakeholders was managed with the actual clients and linked correspondingly with MIS and accounts.

According to senior industry officials, however, the role of auditors needs to be probed deeper. “The statutory auditors have a role in detecting any internal financial irregularity. It is the role of statutory auditors to do the basic checks. Their role needs to be probed if indeed the allegations are true. Let’s wait for the outcome of the forensic audit,” P Satish, Executive Director of Sa-Dhan, said.

Fund diversion

The letter makes strong allegations about the role of CEO Kindo, including diversion of funds.

“There is also pilferage in the cash withdrawn for disbursement by the MD & CEO and diverted to other entities namely Diya Dairy & Agroprocessors Pvt Ltd, Kshamta Foundation, Regional Rural Development Centre, D K Enterprises, Utkal Dairy and other unknown persons or entities,” the letter says.

The CFO and other signatories of the letter have said that the fraudulent transactions were committed under the “express instructions and directions of Kindo. “We all have followed the instructions and executed the same under extreme duress and intimidation over the period thinking that it would be managed soon,” the letter said.

The fake transactions were introduced by the current credit head who was earlier working as the operational head of the company, the letter said. “The fake portfolio on the ground was managed by the current COO and regional business leader responsible for Odisha and Chhattisgarh state, including indirect control of ‘fake’ portfolio in Jharkhand," the letter alleged.

The letter, however, does not reveal the identity of the current credit head.

According to the website of the company, Kindo is the Founder and Managing Director of SFPL and has “extensive experience in the microfinance sector”.

Kindo has also earned a Certificate in Microfinance from the Boulder Institute of Microfinance, USA and recently has been selected to participate in the Harvard Business School – ACCION Program on “Strategic Leadership on Inclusive Finance, Boston, USA.

Multiple attempts to reach out to Kindo for comments through calls and email didn’t elicit any response at the time of filing this story.

Interestingly, the Board of Sambandh is headed by Chairman Livinus Kindo, the father of Deepak Kindo. Other Board members include Dia Vikas Capital nominee director, Saurabh Baroi, BOPA PTE nominee director Niroshani Sawanawadu, SIDBI nominee director Girish Meher, independent directors Kuchibhatla Prasad and Vinod Jha.

Sambandh’s origin

SFPL started microfinance activities in 2006 as an exclusive project under Regional Rural Development Centre (RRDC), a state-level NGO in Odisha originally promoted by former IAS officer Livinus Kindo, the chairman of SFPL.

It was converted into an NBFC in 2009.

In 2013, SFPL secured an NBFC-MFI licence from the Reserve Bank of India. Its head office is located at Rourkela in Odisha. SFPL offers microfinance loans under both joint liability and self-help group models. SFPL operates through 100 branches in 39 districts across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Gujarat.

In FY20, the company expanded its operations to Bihar and Gujarat through 34 new branches, and now has an active customer base of 2.28 lakh.

Liquidity crisis

Following the fraud report in late September, the company plunged into a crisis with liquidity drying up. The letter has alleged that recently a “huge withdrawal” was made by “pressurizing” the CFO and accounts head and the cash siphoned off subsequently.

“We do not have sufficient liquidity to service our debt obligations and have defaulted in repayment since 30 September, 2020,” the CFO said in the letter.

According to Brickwork, 34 lending institutions have exposure to Sambandh Finserve including commercial banks and NBFCs. Total exposure to these lenders stands at Rs 383 crore. Brickwork has cut the ratings of NCDs and bank loan facilities of SFPL to BWR D from BWR BBB-/Positive, the rating agency said in a review note. The total value of these instruments works out to Rs 433 crore.

Lenders with exposure to Sambandh include Canara Bank, ICICI Bank, MAS Financial Services, Hinduja Leyland Finance, Northern ARC Capital, SIDBI among others.