Lenders step up efforts to recover dues from Sambandh, MFIN terminates membership

Fraud

Microfinance institutions network (MFIN), a top industry body of microlenders in the country, has terminated the membership of fraud-hit Sambandh Finserve, citing lack of cooperation even as lenders try to recover the dues.

“MFIN has terminated the membership of Sambandh. The board is not coming back to us,” CEO Alok Misra told Moneycontrol. The Rourkela, Odisha-based company is accused of cooking the books.

Sa-Dhan, another leading MFI industry body, said it was in discussions with the company. “Our SRO (self-regulatory organization) is still discussing the issue with them. No action has been taken yet,” said P Satish, executive director, Sa-dhan.

Sambandh Finserve's lenders have sought a deeper probe into the company's alleged fraudulent transactions. Lenders are understood to have approached the Economic Offence Wing (EoW) to investigate the matter.

Lenders are also stepping up efforts to recover their dues. Banks have appointed an agency to collect the pending dues of the microlender to take charge of field collections. “The idea is to get back the money at the earliest. They have appointed a collection agency,” said a person familiar with the matter. He declined to be named.

In a letter to the board, senior management personnel on October 7 alleged that under the “express instructions and directions” of managing director and CEO Deepak Kindo, the management has been cooking the books from the financial year 2015-2016. Moneycontrol has a copy of the letter.

The letter was signed by James Raj, Chief Financial Officer of Sambandh, and three other officials, including the internal audit head.

According to Brickwork, 34 lending institutions have exposure to Sambandh Finserve, including commercial banks and NBFCs. Total exposure to these lenders stands at Rs 383 crore. At the end of March 2020, SFPL has total reported assets under management of Rs 461 crore and has a profit after tax of Rs 5.22 crore. It has gross NPAs of 0.67 percent and has a total capital adequacy ratio of 21.5 percent.

The lenders include Canara Bank, ICICI Bank, MAS Financial Services, Hinduja Leyland Finance, Northern ARC Capital, SIDBI among others. On October 29, Moneycontrol reported that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), too, had begun inspection of books of Odisha-headquartered microlender to understand the depth of the financial mess alleged by a section of the top management executives in a letter written to the board on October.

According to the letter, the management allegedly forced to staff to create fake loan accounts for inflating the AUM (assets under management) figures on the directions of Kindo and the current credit head.

According to the letter, the actual portfolio as AUM is approximately Rs 140 crore, against the reported figure of Rs 391 crore, as on September 30, 2020. “The reported AUM is inflated and non-existent. The gap is approximately Rs 251 crore,” the letter said.

The Board of Sambandh is headed by chairman Livinus Kindo, the father of Deepak Kindo. Other members include Dia Vikas Capital nominee director Saurabh Baroi, BOPA PTE nominee director Niroshani Sawanawadu, SIDBI nominee director Girish Meher, and independent director Vinod Jha.

In 2013, SFPL secured a Non-Banking Financial Company and Micro Finance Institute (NBFC-MFI) licence from the RBI. SFPL offers microfinance loans under both joint liability and self-help group models. SFPL operates through 100 branches in 39 districts across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Gujarat.