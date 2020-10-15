172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|sambandh-finserve-defaults-to-lenders-reports-fraud-brickwork-downgrades-rating-to-junk-5968261.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2020 04:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sambandh Finserve defaults to lenders, reports fraud; Brickwork downgrades rating to junk

Brickwork has cut the ratings of NCDs and bank loan facilities of Sambandh to BWR D from BWR BBB-/Positive, the rating agency said in a review note. The total value of these instruments works out to Rs 433 crore.

Moneycontrol News
Representative Image
Representative Image

Brickwork Ratings has cut the long-term ratings of Sambandh Finserve Private Limited (SFPL)’s certain debt instruments to junk after the company defaulted to its lenders and reported a fraud in September.

Brickwork has cut the ratings of NCDs and bank loan facilities of SFPL to BWR D from BWR BBB-/Positive, the rating agency said in a review note. The total value of these instruments works out to Rs 433 crore.

“The rating downgrade is on account of delay in meeting repayment obligations since October 1, 2020, as per the feedback received from one of its lenders on 10 Oct 2020,” Brickwork said. “Thus, based on the information provided by one of its bankers, the outstanding ratings of the company have been downgraded in conformity with extant guidelines of RBI on default recognition,” the agency said.

Fraud reported

Subsequent to the lender feedback Brickwork had a brief telephonic discussion with the chief financial officer of the company who informed it that there were some internal frauds unearthed at the end of September 2020 wherein a large quantum of bogus loans entries were made in the book of accounts of the company, the rating agency said.

“This also resulted in the company facing sudden liquidity issues since the first week of October 2020,” the rater said, adding, “The CFO informed BWR that they have met all repayment obligations on time till the month of September 2020.”

The CFO also informed BWR that an internal investigation is being initiated by the board of the company with regards to the loan fraud unearthed, the rater said.

SFPL started microfinance activities in 2006 as an exclusive project under Regional Rural Development Centre (RRDC), a state-level NGO in Odisha originally promoted by former IAS officer Livinus Kindo, the chairman of SFPL.

It was converted into an NBFC in 2009.

In 2013, SFPL secured an NBFC-MFI licence from the the Reserve Bank of India. It’s head office is located at Rourkela in Odisha. SFPL offers microfinance loans under both joint liability and self-help group models. SFPL operates through 100 branches in 39 districts across Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Gujarat.

In FY20 the company started its operations in Bihar and Gujarat through 34 new branches and has an active customer base of 2.28 lakh.

According to Brickwork, 34 lending institutions have exposure to Sambandh Finserve including commercial banks and NBFCs. Total exposure to these lenders stands at Rs 383 crore.

At the end of March 2020, SFPL has total assets under management at Rs 461 crore and has a profit after tax of Rs 5.22 crore. It has gross NPAs of 0.67 percent and has total capital adequacy ratio of 21.5 percent.
First Published on Oct 15, 2020 04:51 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.