Germany-based Uniper signs pact with Greenko to source green ammonia from India

Uniper and Greenko ZeroC signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and heads of terms during the ongoing India Energy Week in Bengaluru, the statement said.

Germany-based Uniper has signed an agreement with Greenko ZeroC to source green ammonia from the latter's Kakinada facility in Andhra Pradesh.

"Under the MoU, the two companies intend to negotiate pricing, supply and tenure structure for a supply and purchase agreement for 2,50,000 tonnes per annum of green ammonia (GASPA) based on the heads of terms," parent Greenko Group said in a statement.

Uniper and Greenko ZeroC signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and heads of terms during the ongoing India Energy Week in Bengaluru in presence of Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Greenko CEO Anil Chalmalasetty, Uniper CCO Niek den Hollander and other senior company officials, the statement said.

Greenko's Kakinada project is a multi-phase green ammonia production and export facility which is in the process of adding up to 1 MTPA of green ammonia production capacity by 2027.

At present, Kakinada unit produces green ammonia based on an electrolyser powered by round-the-clock electricity produced by 2.5 GW of renewable assets.

Read More

CCO of Uniper Niek den Hollander said decarbonisation is one of the major challenges of our time and needs quick action. The Greenko Kakinada project is a very promising opportunity to source green ammonia and secure the supply of low carbon hydrogen products for Germany.

Besides green ammonia, Uniper and Greenko also intend to collaborate on the deployment of similar flexible renewable electricity to other hydrogen products such as e-methanol and sustainable aviation fuels.