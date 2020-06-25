Fullife Healthcare raises Rs 50 crore from Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and other investors

Sports nutrition and supplements company Fullife Healthcare has raised Rs 50 crore in a fresh round of funding from existing shareholders Rakesh Jhunjhunwala and Sixth Sense. Amansa Capital has joined the cap-table in this round.

The company, having grown at a 50 percent compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) over the last five years, is looking to grow in new markets like the United States and Europe. It is also looking to launch new product lines.

Fullife’s flagship brand Fast&Up was launched in India in 2015 and in Italy in 2018. The brand will now strengthen its presence pan India through omni-channel retail across digital and store sales.

“Our investors have helped us immensely to make our vision a reality with their valuable feedback, guidance and deep involvement. This year, we are going to focus on increasing our product portfolio,” said Varun Khanna, cofounder, Fullife.

Fast&Up is adding a new range of plant-based protein and super greens products to their portfolio. With this, their extensive range of nutrition products are targeted at a growing pan-India market as well as new inroads in the US and Europe.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others. Download a copy

“Nutraceuticals as a sector has immense scope and Fast&Up has an impressive track record of proven success via their unique business model, being run by a passionate young founding team,” said Akash Prakash, Chief Executive of Amansa Capital.