English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    2 Days to go : Exclusive for Pro! Decnoch - Conference On Noiseless Charts & Options Strategies.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Freshworks undertakes another round of job cuts, impacting employees in India, US

    Freshworks said that this layoff is primarily aimed at improving efficiency within the organization and is not related to any issues resulting from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

    Bhavya Dilipkumar
    March 16, 2023 / 01:56 PM IST

    Freshworks, a Nasdaq-listed Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) firm, has undertaken another round of layoffs across teams in its offices in India and the US.

    "Freshworks has not conducted org-wide layoffs, and continues to hire for open positions. We continue to review organizational efficiencies to avoid duplicated effort and maintain a strong performance culture. As a result a small number of individuals are impacted and are leaving the company,"  Freshworks said in an emailed response to Moneycontrol's queries.

    Freshworks said that this layoff is primarily aimed at improving efficiency within the organization and is not related to any issues resulting from the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank.

    "We do not expect any spillover impact from the Silicon Valley Bank situation internally or with customers, " the company said in a statement.

    Moneycontrol was unable to determine the exact number of employees laid off at the company.

    Related stories

    This comes three months after Freshworks announced a round of layoffs, where it laid off around 90 employees (2% of its total workforce) from various teams, including sales, marketing, and engineering. The reason cited was "performance and staffing redundancies," as the software industry is facing tight macroeconomic pressures.

    The company has a workforce of around 5,200 employees globally.

    Bhavya Dilipkumar
    Tags: #Freashworks India #Freshworks #Freshworks layoffs #Freshworks US #job cuts #layoffs
    first published: Mar 16, 2023 01:52 pm