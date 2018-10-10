App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 08:17 PM IST | Source: PTI

Flipkart arm to set up logistics hub in West Bengal

The proposed hub, with an investment proposal of around Rs 991 crore, would come up within two-and-a-half years, Mitra told reporters at the state secretariat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Instakart Services Pvt Ltd, a subsidiary of online retail major Flipkart, would set up a logistics hub at Haringhata in Nadia district, West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra said.

The proposed hub, with an investment proposal of around Rs 991 crore, would come up within two-and-a-half years, Mitra told reporters at the state secretariat.

The project will be set up on 100 acres of land in the 358-acre Haringhata Industrial Park and provide direct employment to 18,310 people, he said.

"The West Bengal Industrial Development Corporation (WBIDC) passed the proposal of Instakart on Wednesday and it will be later sent to the Cabinet Standing Committee for in-principle passage, which is a formality," Mitra said.

He said Instakart had been scouting for land for the logistics hub in different eastern region states before zeroing in on West Bengal.

"They (Instakart) will perform the role of anchor investor in the industrial park, which will in turn attract other investors in future," the minister said.

On the state Cabinet granting 98.53 acre to The Chatterjee Group (TCG) for a new plant at Haldia, Mitra said, "From chemical products, they will go for continuous polymerisation plant - processing fibre, spinning and cotton yarn.

The facility will lead to big employment opportunities, he added.
First Published on Oct 10, 2018 08:01 pm

tags #Business #Flipkart #India

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.