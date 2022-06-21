English
    Finance Ministry collaborates with Capacity Building Commission for Capacity Enhancement Plan on infra projects execution

    The Finance Ministry building situated in North Block

    The Department of Economic Affairs (DEA), under the finance ministry, in collaboration with the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) has framed a Capacity Enhancement Plan (CEP) for driving relevant capacities across ministries, state governments and the extended ecosystem of infrastructure execution in the country. Under this, both offline and online training programmes have been initiated, the finance ministry said in a statement.

    Under this capacity building initiative of DEA, the 9th programme on the topic 'Public Private Partnerships (PPPs)' was started on June 20, 2022 with 37 participants, it said. This five-day (June 20 – June 24) training programme is being conducted in partnership with the Arun Jaitley National Institute of Financial Management (AJNIFM), the Centre of Excellence in capacity building for Public Policy, Financial Management, and Governance at its campus in Faridabad, it said.

    The aim of training programmes under CEP is to upgrade the capacities of officials involved in planning, executing, and implementing infrastructure projects. These programmes have been structured to support realisation of India's infrastructure vision through successful implementation of key infrastructure programmes such as the National Infrastructure Pipeline (NIP), National Monetisation Pipeline (NMP), PM GatiShakti Master Plan etc, it added.

    This year, eight training programmes have been conducted in partnership with various institutions, including the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B), Infrastructure and Projects Authority (IPA), Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office (FCDO), and United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (UNESCAP). The training series has seen nominations from over 250 officials that have a cross-sectoral and cross-regional mix from line ministries/ departments, state/UT governments and their implementing agencies to facilitate an enhanced learning environment, it said.

     
