MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Gain complete knowledge about how you can invest in global markets during an insightful webinar on April 16 at 11 am. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Facebook signs first deal to buy renewable energy in India

The 32 megawatt wind power project, located in southern Karnataka state, is part of a larger portfolio of wind and solar projects that Facebook and Mumbai-based CleanMax are working together on for supplying renewable power into India's electrical grid, the joint statement said.

Reuters
April 15, 2021 / 02:53 PM IST
Reuters

Reuters

Facebook has signed a deal to buy renewable energy in India from a local firm's wind power project, the social media giant's first such deal in the South Asian nation, the companies said on Thursday.

The 32 megawatt wind power project, located in southern Karnataka state, is part of a larger portfolio of wind and solar projects that Facebook and Mumbai-based CleanMax are working together on for supplying renewable power into India's electrical grid, they said in a joint statement.

CleanMax will own and operate the projects, while Facebook will buy the power off the grid using environmental attribute certificates, or carbon credits, the companies said.

Facebook's head of renewable energy, Urvi Parekh, told Reuters the company typically doesn't own the power plants but instead signs "long-term" electricity purchasing agreements with the renewable power company.

"That enables the project to seek out the financing that it would need," she said.

Close

Related stories

India is Facebook's biggest market by users.

In Singapore, Facebook has announced similar partnerships with energy providers Sunseap Group, Terrenus Energy and Sembcorp Industries on projects that can produce 160 MW of solar power, Parekh said.

The electricity generated from these plants will power the tech giant's first Asian data centre that is set to start operations next year, she added.

Data centres driving tech companies like Facebook use up as much as 1 percent of the world's total energy, the International Energy Agency said last year.

Tech companies like Amazon, Alphabet Inc and Microsoft have pledged to operate carbon-free and achieve net-zero emissions, as demand for data and digital services is expected to see a sustained rise.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced separately on Thursday that the company's global operations are now supported wholly by renewable energy and that it has reached net-zero emissions.
Reuters
TAGS: #Business #CleanMax #Facebook #India #renewable energy
first published: Apr 15, 2021 02:45 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.