    Exclusive| Videocon loan case: Dhoot co-founded NuPower at own office address, documents show

    Dhoot’s Supreme Energy was incorporated just six months before Deepak Kochhar’s NuPower at the same address in 2008, indicating their association before the alleged loan scam.

    Dinesh Unnikrishnan
    January 25, 2023 / 04:18 PM IST
    Videocon's Venugopal Dhoot was arrested by the CBI in bank fraud case. Dhoot later got bail. (File image)

    NuPower Renewables, the firm at the centre of the alleged Rs 3,250 crore loan scam involving ICICI Bank and Videocon, was set up and started functioning at the same office address as Supreme Energy, a company owned by Venugopal Dhoot, suggesting that he was associated with the Kochhars back in 2008.

    The certificate of incorporation and the certificate for commencement of business of NuPower Renewables and Supreme Energy issued by the Maharashtra assistant registrar of companies, showed that both companies have the same address: Fort House, Second Floor, 221 Dr DN Road, Mumbai.

    Moneycontrol has reviewed copies of the documents.

    Dhoot, chairman of the Videocon Group, has on many occasions denied connections with the Kochhars and any wrongdoing. The Kochhars too denied wrongdoing in the alleged loan scam.