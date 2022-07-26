English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Exclusive: Government exploring plans for service-linked incentive for drone sector

    Apart from the incentive, Smit Shah, president of Drone Federation of India, said that efforts should also be made on sensitising stakeholders towards adopting drone-as-a-service (DRaaS) and creating standards for procurement of such services

    Aihik Sur
    July 26, 2022 / 09:21 AM IST
    Representative image.

    Representative image.

    Nearly a year after the government came out with a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for drone manufacturers, the government is looking towards furthering the drone-as-a-service sector with a possible service-linked incentive scheme.

    This could be beneficial for the drone-as-a-service (DRaaS) industry which recently has been touted to become a Rs 30,000 crore sector over three years by Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia.

    States are increasingly looking to use drones for services such as land mapping, maintaining power transmission lines, delivering medicines and deploying these unmanned flying vehicles for crowd control as well as disaster relief such as floods.

    A senior government official said that the government is planning on providing a cash subsidy, similar to the PLI scheme. Stakeholders have been asked to set up the modalities of this proposed scheme within two weeks.

    Although in its initial phase, government officials envision the structure like this —

    Close

    Related stories

    State government will collate bills for drones services provided by various service providers for departments. The bills, which would have the details of its usages, would have to be endorsed by the Chief Minister’s Office.

    After that, the bill will be sent to the Civil Aviation Ministry which will then review the bill, and send it to the Finance Ministry, according to the government’s initial plans. The service providers will receive the cashback from the Finance Ministry.

    However, government officials are wary of the possibility of frauds being perpetrated by players.

    “Just like the PLI scheme, this too will likely be linked to the GST. Because then, if some service provider puts a Ponzi bill, the entire force of the government will be on the one or two persons who may have tried to game the system,” an official said.

    The demand for service-linked incentive in the drone industry has been a long-pending one.

    Speaking to Moneycontrol, Smit Shah, president of Drone of Federation of India (DFI), said, “Apart from the service-linked incentive model that is being envisioned, sensitisation programmes to various states and stakeholders on opting for drone services and creating certain frameworks for procuring of DRaaS should also be explored.”

    On July 25, Moneycontrol reported how the Union government initiated a process of creating guidelines for procuring drone services for government projects and initiatives.

    “As we move forward, the preference of the customer would shift towards a lease model for procuring equipment- or imagery-as-a-service,” Avdhesh Khaitan, founder and CEO of Kadet Defence Systems, told Moneycontrol.

    Khaitan said Kadet Defence Systems has been exporting threat-as-a-service, used for air defence training and weapon system evaluation.

    “Incentives from the government for this business model would further enhance the competitiveness of the Indian industry in global markets where we face predatory pricing from Chinese State-owned enterprises,” Khaitan added.

    Agnishwar Jayaprakash, CEO and founder of Chennai-based Garuda Aerospace, said, “ With 95 percent of our $2 million (Rs 16 crore) in FY22 revenues having come from drone-based services, Garuda Aerospace would greatly benefit from service-linked incentives.”
    Aihik Sur covers tech policy, drones, space tech among other beats at Moneycontrol
    Tags: #Drone Federation of India #drones
    first published: Jul 26, 2022 09:21 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.