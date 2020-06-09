EU trade chief Hogan says he is considering bid to become WTO chief

European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan confirmed on Tuesday that he was considering a bid to become the next director-general of the World Trade Organization, a post that will become vacant at start of September.

"Certainly I am exploring the option of being a candidate for the director-general of the WTO. I think that there is an important amount of work to be done to reform the organization, to make it more effective and efficient, but also to deal with many of the trade issues that are bedeviling the international community now arising from COVID-19," he said.