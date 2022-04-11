English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    You're Invited:#SantoAndCJ are coming to you LIVE - Today 11th April, 9AM & 3PM - for your ultimate vibe check on Dalal Street! Don't miss it.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Equitas Holdings Q4 Net Profit may dip 8.1% YoY to Rs. 103.8 cr: Motilal Oswal

    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 23.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 554.1 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.

    Broker Research
    April 11, 2022 / 02:00 PM IST
    Equitas Holdings | Investor CDC Group PLC reduced stake in the company to 5.23 percent from 7.84 percent via open market sale.

    Equitas Holdings | Investor CDC Group PLC reduced stake in the company to 5.23 percent from 7.84 percent via open market sale.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 22) earnings estimates for the Banks sector. The brokerage house expects Equitas Holdings to report net profit at Rs.103.8 crore down 8.1% year-on-year (down 4% quarter-on-quarter).


    Net Interest Income (NII) is expected to increase by 23.5 percent Y-o-Y (up 2.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 554.1 crore, according to Motilal Oswal.


    Pre Provision Operating Profit (PPOP) is likely to fall by 6.7% Y-o-Y (up 3.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 233.2 crore.


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Close



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Banks #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #earnings #Equitas Holdings #Motilal Oswal #Result Poll
    first published: Apr 11, 2022 02:00 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.