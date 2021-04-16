Engineers India Q4 PAT seen up 13.4% YoY to Rs 112.4 cr: YES Securities

Engineers India | Indian Oil Corporation has awarded the project for execution of consultancy for overall project management and EPCM Services (Phase II) for capacity expansion of Panipat refinery from 15 MMTPA to 25 MMTPA (P-25 Project) to Engineers India. The total awarded order value is around Rs 600 crore with a total project schedule of 40 months for mechanical completion.

YES Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods & Defense sector. The brokerage house expects Engineers India to report net profit at Rs 112.4 crore up 13.4% year-on-year (up 27.4% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 0.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 847.1 crore, according to YES Securities.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 201.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 202.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 93.2 crore.

