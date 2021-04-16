MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Engineers India Q4 PAT seen up 13.4% YoY to Rs 112.4 cr: YES Securities

Net Sales are expected to decrease by 0.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 847.1 crore, according to YES Securities.

Broker Research
April 16, 2021 / 06:40 PM IST
Engineers India | Indian Oil Corporation has awarded the project for execution of consultancy for overall project management and EPCM Services (Phase II) for capacity expansion of Panipat refinery from 15 MMTPA to 25 MMTPA (P-25 Project) to Engineers India. The total awarded order value is around Rs 600 crore with a total project schedule of 40 months for mechanical completion.

Engineers India | Indian Oil Corporation has awarded the project for execution of consultancy for overall project management and EPCM Services (Phase II) for capacity expansion of Panipat refinery from 15 MMTPA to 25 MMTPA (P-25 Project) to Engineers India. The total awarded order value is around Rs 600 crore with a total project schedule of 40 months for mechanical completion.

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

YES Securities has come out with its fourth quarter (January-March’ 21) earnings estimates for the Capital Goods & Defense sector. The brokerage house expects Engineers India to report net profit at Rs 112.4 crore up 13.4% year-on-year (up 27.4% quarter-on-quarter).


Net Sales are expected to decrease by 0.8 percent Y-o-Y (up 1.2 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 847.1 crore, according to YES Securities.


Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to fall by 201.2 percent Y-o-Y (up 202.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs 93.2 crore.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Read More Read More

Broker Research
TAGS: #Brokerage Recos - Sector Report #Brokerage Results Estimates #Capital Goods & Defense #earnings #Engineers India #Result Poll #Yes Securities
first published: Apr 16, 2021 06:40 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

Simply Save Podcast | How to invest in your child’s name in a mutual fund?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.