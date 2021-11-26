MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company) in association with Intrazon 2.0 bring to you India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference. Learn 12 Amazing Strategies from 12 Intraday Traders @ Rs. 600/-. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Encube to acquire Soframycin in India, Sri Lanka for Rs 125 crore

Encube has been manufacturing both prescription-only and over-the-counter skincare products for global clients, and this will be the first entry into the Indian market with its own labelled products

PTI
November 26, 2021 / 04:02 PM IST
Soframycin (Image source: India Mart)

Soframycin (Image source: India Mart)

Encube Ethicals, which has been manufacturing Soframycin for two decades, announced on November 26 that it will be acquiring the skin cream and associated brands for the Indian and Sri Lankan market for a consideration of Rs 125 crore.

The company started in Goa 23 years ago has agreed to enter into definitive agreements with Sanofi group for acquiring Soframycin, and associated brands like Sofradex, Sofracort, Soframycin-Tulle for India and Sri Lanka markets, as per an official statement.

A spokesperson said the consideration is approximately Rs 125 crore subject to working capital adjustments.

Encube has been manufacturing both prescription-only and over-the-counter skincare products for global clients, and this will be the first entry into the Indian market with its own labelled products, the statement said.

''Encube's focus of over 23 years in skincare research and manufacturing will be leveraged to make a house of skincare brands, starting with the deep-rooted legacy of Soframycin,'' its founder and managing director Mehul Shah said.

Close

''This decision has been taken to sell the brands to Encube, keeping in mind our strategic priorities and long-term road map,'' Sanofi India's managing director Rajaram Narayanan said.

The transaction is expected to close in three months and both the companies are committed to a smoother transition, the statement said.
PTI
Tags: #Encube Ethicals #Soframycin
first published: Nov 26, 2021 04:02 pm

Must Listen

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

“The edge of 5G revolution: Dell Technologies”

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.