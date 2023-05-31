'Effective governance, compliance practices essential in safeguarding bank's interests'

Reserve Bank of India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor MK Jain said in order safeguard bank’s reputation, financial stability, and long-term viability, there is need of effective management, governance, and compliance practices.

Moreover, the board must ensure that the bank's business model, strategy, and operations are sustainable and create long-term value for all stakeholders, he added.

“Finally, the board must remain vigilant, adaptive, and continuously assess the bank's performance, risks, and opportunities, and take timely and informed decisions.,” Jain said.

M K Jain delivered a speech at the Conference of Directors of Banks, organised by the RBI for Public Sector Banks on May 22 in New Delhi and Private Sector Banks on May 29 in Mumbai.

