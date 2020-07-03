App
Last Updated : Jul 03, 2020 03:03 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Wealth map: Where do India's billionaires live?

Mumbai and Delhi lead with the most number of billionaires in India, but you'll find one each in Thrisur, Haridwar and Hisar too.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
24% is the rise in net worth for retail tycoon Radhakishan Damani, who owns the DMart chain
The coronavirus pandemic and its economic fallout spared none, not even India's billionaires whose collective fortunes took a beating. The total wealth of Indian billionaires had shrunk by around 23 percent to roughly $313 billion, as of March 2020.

As per data collected by Forbes India, there were 102 billionaires in India as against the 106 last year. Among all, it was retailer and business tycoon Radhakishan Damani, owner of the DMart chain, who saw his net worth rise by almost a quarter during this period. 

Most of the country's billionaires are based in Mumbai or Delhi. Reliance Industries' Chairman Mukesh Ambani held onto the top spot as the country's richest man with a net worth of around $37 billion. At the second and third spots were Damani and HCL technologies' founder and chairman Shiv Nadar.

(This story was first published by Forbes India)

Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Jul 3, 2020 03:02 pm

