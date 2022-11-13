English
    Ukraine central bank says it is preparing banking system for blackouts

    Russia systematically attacks Ukrainian energy sector causing blackouts for significant parts of the country.

    Reuters
    November 13, 2022 / 01:29 PM IST
    Ukraine's Central Bank said on Sunday it was preparing the country's banking system to work in emergency conditions in connection with possible blackouts.

    "It is envisaged to ensure the viability of 14 systemically important banks of the country. If absolutely necessary, the National Bank will primarily ensure the vital activities of state-owned banks," the bank said on Telegram messaging apps.

    Reuters
    first published: Nov 13, 2022 01:29 pm