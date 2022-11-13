Ukraine central bank says it is preparing banking system for blackouts

The ministry said 43 settlements were liberated in the Donetsk region and seven in the Luhansk region.

Ukraine's Central Bank said on Sunday it was preparing the country's banking system to work in emergency conditions in connection with possible blackouts.

"It is envisaged to ensure the viability of 14 systemically important banks of the country. If absolutely necessary, the National Bank will primarily ensure the vital activities of state-owned banks," the bank said on Telegram messaging apps.

Russia systematically attacks Ukrainian energy sector causing blackouts for significant parts of the country.