MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Masters Of Change
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Special webinar on Highlights of global investing in 2021 and what lies ahead' at 2 pm on 21st January, 2022. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

SC verdict on Devas yet again shows how Congress did scams: FM Nirmala Sitharaman

The Supreme Court had junked an appeal by Devas Multimedia, which sought to quash an earlier NCLT ruling that ordered the shutdown of the firm for fraud and cheating Antrix Corporation, the commercial arm of ISRO.

Subhayan Chakraborty
January 18, 2022 / 05:18 PM IST
FM Nirmala Sitharaman. | PC-MoneyControl

FM Nirmala Sitharaman. | PC-MoneyControl

The Supreme court verdict on Devas issues has again shown how the Congress Party has repeatedly created national level scams, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said.

Launching an attack against the Congress Party, Sitharaman said the erstwhile United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government had signed an agreement that was replete with inconsistencies.

The Supreme Court, on January 17, junked an appeal filed by Devas Multimedia challenging an order to wind up the company. A bench comprising Justice Hemant Gupta and Justice V Ramasubramanian dismissed the appeal filed by Devas Multimedia Pvt Ltd. This was the final judgement against Devas in its legal fight with Antrix Corporation, the commercial arm of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO).

"The Supreme Court has given a comprehensive order. This is a proof of how the Congress Party, when in power, misuses its position and lows the sale of resources of India for a pittance," Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said. She added that 85 percent of the funds have been siphoned off.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) upheld the earlier order of the Bengaluru bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which had on May 25, 2021, directed winding up of Devas Multimedia and appointed a provisional liquidator for the purpose. The NCLT's direction came over a petition filed by Antrix Corporation.

Close

Related stories

The NCLT had said Devas Multimedia was incorporated with a fraudulent motive to collude and connive with the then officials of Antrix Corporation to get bandwidth from it by entering into an agreement in 2005, which was subsequently cancelled by the government. This order was challenged by Devas Multimedia and its shareholder Devas Employees Mauritius Private Ltd before the Chennai bench of NCLAT, which dismissed the petition.

"The agreement was signed by the erstwhile UPA government in 2005, and post the agreement, it took 6-full years for the UPA itself to cancel the order in 2011. Even when they cancelled it, glimpses of what was completely wrong, against national security - that it was a fraud against the people of India - was obvious. Just a couple of months before the cancellation, a sitting minister was arrested in the UPA government," Sitharaman stressed.

Arbitration headache

She said even internationally arbitral orders are upcoming just to highlight 'what this greed of the UPA has done.' "They may have cancelled the order in 2011, but our Government under PM Modi is fighting in every court to make sure this fraud doesn't go away," she said.

Sitharaman said the government will highlight the latest Supreme Court verdict at international fora where arbitration proceedings are ongoing. Devas Multimedia is currently seeking to recover $111 million compensation over the failed 2005 deal.

Investors in Devas Multimedia are pursuing seizure of funds deposited with the International Air Transport Association (IATA) by Air India, and the Airports Authority of India. On January 8, the Superior Court of the province of Quebec in Canada identified Air India as an alter ego of GoI and allowed the preliminary seizure of 50 percent of its IATA funds.

The same Canadian court had last year allowed the freezing of Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Air India (AI) assets on the appeal of Mauritius investors in the Devas company.

Long legal road

According to Devas, what the agreement intended to achieve was first-of-its-kind and tremendous innovation. As a result, Devas introduced and utilised technologies like never before and was a huge revenue generator for Antrix. Devas Multimedia was incorporated on December 17, 2004. Devas Multimedia was incorporated on December 17, 2004.

According to the winding-up petition filed by the commercial arm of ISRO before NCLT, the then officials of Antrix Corporation including its then chairman had executed a contract dated January 28, 2005. This was terminated on February 25, 2011, as it was obtained fraudulently in connivance of the then officials. Investigating agencies CBI and Enforcement Directorate have unearthed fraud in executing the agreement, Antrix had said.

The CBI later filed a charge sheet and ED had initiated PMLA proceedings. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had also initiated an investigation into the affairs of Devas Multimedia but a stay was granted by the Delhi High Court.
Subhayan Chakraborty has been regularly reporting on international trade, diplomacy and foreign policy, for the past 6 years. He has also extensively covered evolving industry and government issues. He was earlier with Business Standard newspaper.
Tags: #Antrix #Congress party #Devas #Finance Minister #Nirmala Sitharaman #scam #spectrum band #Supreme Court order
first published: Jan 18, 2022 05:04 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

Simply Save | How should you select ELSS mutual fund for tax-saving?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.