Revenue Secy Tarun Bajaj gets additional charge of Corporate Affairs Secretary

Revenue Secretary Tarun Bajaj has been allocated the additional charge of the post of Secretary at Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) under the Government of India from August 22.

"The Competent Authority has approved assignment of additional charge of the post of Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs to Shri Tarun Bajaj, IAS (HY:1988), Secretary, Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance with immediate effect and till the appointment of a regular incumbent or until further orders, whichever is earlier," the government said in a statement.

The development comes days after senior IAS officer Rajesh Verma, holding the post of Secretary in Ministry of Corporate Affairs, was appointed as Secretary to President Droupadi Murmu.

Earlier, Bajaj had also got the additional charge of Economic Affairs Secretary till August 12.

Bajaj, a 1988 batch Haryana-cadre IAS officer, has also served as a full-time economic affairs secretary between May 2020 and April 2021. He was subsequently appointed as the revenue secretary.