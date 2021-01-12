Retail inflation in India eases to 4.59% in December

India's Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures the country's retail inflation eased to 4.59 percent in December versus 6.93 percent in November.

This month's CPI has fallen within the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) upper margin of 6.

The Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) or the inflation in the food basket eased to 3.41 per cent in the month of December, down from 9.50 per cent in November, as per the data.

This data also showed that this decline in retail inflation was mainly due to easing food prices.