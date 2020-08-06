172@29@17@105!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|economy|rbi-monetary-policy-mpc-leaves-repo-rate-unchanged-5653471.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Aug 06, 2020 01:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

RBI Monetary Policy: MPC keeps repo rate unchanged at 4%

The MPC had convened for this three-day meeting on August 4-6.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on August 6 kept the repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged.

The MPC maintained the policy stance at accommodative, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said.

The repo rate is currently 4 percent, while the reverse repo rate is 3.35 percent.

Close

Also read: Here are the highlights of the RBI monetary policy

related news

Repo rate is the rate at which RBI lends funds to commercial banks when needed. In 2020, the RBI had already cut basis by 115 basis points.

The MPC had convened for the three-day meeting from August 4-6.

The MPC forecasts headline and retail inflation to remain elevated in the second quarter of FY21.

"While space for further monetary policy action is available, it is important to use it judiciously to maximise the beneficial effects for underlying economic activity," Das said while addressing the media.

Also read: MPC expects headline inflation to remain elevated in Q2 2021

"MPC will remain watchful w.r.t. inflation dynamics to further use space available on monetary side when appropriate. Transmission wouldn't have been possible without creating easy liquidity conditions. Easing of liquidity conditions has enhanced transmission," he said.

Economic activity had resumed in May after the nationwide lockdown was eased, but had slowed in July after states reimposed localised lockdowns after a surge in COVID-19 cases.

"Early signs of revival in May/June subdued in July due to renewed surge in COVID-19 cases," Das said.

The MPC said India's real gross domestic product (GDP) growth is expected to be negative in 2020-21.

"An early containment of the COVID-19 pandemic may impart an upside to the outlook. A more protracted spread of the pandemic, deviations from the forecast of a normal monsoon and global financial market volatility are the key downside risks," the MPC said in the statement.
First Published on Aug 6, 2020 12:03 pm

tags #Economy #India #RBI monetary policy #Reserve Bank of India

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.