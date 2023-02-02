English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

    Power Minister R K Singh says 39 hydro projects under implementation; 9 stalled

    In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Power Minister R K Singh said steps are being taken by developers/government for revival of the stalled projects.

    PTI
    February 02, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST
    hydro projects

    hydro projects

    As many as 39 hydro projects totalling 14,623.5 MW capacity are under implementation in the country while nine out of these are stalled, Parliament was informed on Thursday.

    In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, Power Minister R K Singh said steps are being taken by developers/government for revival of the stalled projects.

    "39 Hydro Electric Projects (above 25 MW) aggregating to 14,623.5 MW are under implementation in the country. Out of these, 30 projects aggregating to 13,387.5 MW are under active construction and likely to be commissioned by 2026-27 and 9 projects aggregating to 1,236 MW are presently stalled (as on December 31, 2022)," Singh said.

    In order to fast-track the development of HEPs in northeastern region, a basin-wise indication of projects has been undertaken by CPSUs, he said.