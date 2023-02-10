English
    Poll | CPI inflation may rise to 6.1% in January on unfavourable base, core pressures

    The latest inflation print will be released days after the RBI moderated the size of its rate hike to 25 basis points

    Siddharth Upasani
    February 10, 2023 / 02:25 PM IST
    Representative image

    India's headline retail inflation is likely to have returned to 6-percent plus territory in January from December's one-year low of 5.72 percent.

    According to a Moneycontrol poll of 17 economists, Consumer Price Index-based (CPI) inflation is expected to have risen to a three-month high of 6.1 percent last month on the back of an unfavourable base effect, which is seen to be pushing up food inflation in particular.

    The Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation will release retail inflation data for January at 5.30 pm on February 13.

    “Notwithstanding the welcome softening in prices of several essential commodities and healthy rabi sowing trends, an unfavourable base could cause the food inflation print to harden somewhat in January,” said Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist at ICRA.

    “The pace of decline in vegetable prices has eased, with vegetables excluding onions, potatoes, and tomatoes showing an uptick, along with a sustained pick-up in cereal prices,” added Kanika Pasricha, an economist at Standard Chartered Bank.

    ORGANISATIONESTIMATE FOR JANUARY CPI INFLATION
    L&T Financial Services5.43%
    State Bank of India5.79%
    Barclays5.8%
    CareEdge5.8%
    Societe Generale5.8%
    Deutsche Bank5.84%
    IndusInd Bank5.94%
    ICRA6.0%
    Kotak Mahindra Bank6.05%
    Bank of Baroda6.1%
    Emkay Global Financial Services6.1%
    QuantEco Research6.1%
    IDFC First Bank6.2%
    Motilal Oswal Financial Services6.2%
    Nomura6.2%
    Standard Chartered Bank6.2%
    Sunidhi Securities6.31%

    The food index of the CPI had slumped 1.3 percent month-on-month to 164.9 in January 2022 – the base period for calculating last month's inflation figure. This would create a low base and could push up food inflation, which had come in at 4.19 percent in December.