Pearson launches Pearson Classroom for high-stake English test preparation

Learning company has launched Pearson Classroom, which will be a fully online teacher-driven student study platform for English tests preparation for going abroad.

The platform is designed to support institutes, teachers, students and administrators and will be powered by E2Language, which is an English test preparation firm.

According to ICEF data, India is the world’s second-largest source of international students and one of the fastest-growing sending markets. Several thousands students appear for high stake English language tests like IELTS, TOEFL, OET (for healthcare professionals) and PTE to study abroad.

Sojan Jose, General Manager-Product, Pearson India said that there will also mock tests provided to students so that they can get an understanding of the structure of the actual tests.

Pearson Classroom will not only assist students with practice, assessments and mock tests but also help teachers in the online delivery platform.

Depending on the institution, the content can be customised to be offered fully online or blended online/in-classroom teaching module. There are more than 10,000 institutions in India that help students crack these international English tests.

Ramananda SG, Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Pearson India said that amidst the Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown, there is a rising demand for online learning solutions. He added that through this offering, the learning curve of study-abroad aspirants can be kept intact.

The Pearson Classroom content will offer more than 900 practice questions, 250 plus hours of teaching content delivered on an online platform. For students who are unable to attend the live lectures, there will be an option to view the recorded content. The platform has 500 plus hours of learning material.

For institutes, there will be a content licensing fee which could be in the range of Rs 30,000-50,000 depending on the combination of tests opted for. For students, the subscription will be available from Rs 1,500 onwards.

Pearson Classroom will also offer a range of skill building lessons including grammar, vocabulary and pronunciation. There will also be placement tests to diagnose the current level of students.

The examinations covered right now include PTE-A, IELTS- A, IELTS-G, & OET for Nursing and Medicine. The TOEFL exam content will be included in Pearson Classroom in 2021.