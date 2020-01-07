App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2020 09:32 PM IST | Source: PTI

Operation Twist: OMO on expected lines, says RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

The objective of the programme announced last month is to moderate high long-term interest rates in the market by changing the yield curve.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on January 7 said the market's response to the central bank's 'Operation Twist', wherein it is buying and selling government bonds simultaneously, is on expected lines.

The objective of the programme announced last month is to moderate high long-term interest rates in the market by changing the yield curve.

The RBI has so far carried out three rounds of what is called as 'Open Market Operations' under the programme.

Close

"The response to the three rounds of operation twist of OMO is as expected," Das told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.

In the third special open market operation (OMO) in as many weeks, the RBI had on Monday bought Rs 10,000 crore of three long-term securities while selling a similar amount of three short-term bonds.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Jan 7, 2020 09:32 pm

tags #Business #Economy #Reserve Bank of India #Shaktikanta Das

most popular

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Most powerful photos of 2019: Catch a glimpse of what you may have missed this year

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Forbes 2019 Celebrity list: Salman Khan drops to number 3, find out who takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Most searched personalities of 2019: Braveheart Abhinandan Varthaman takes top spot

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.