Operation Twist: OMO on expected lines, says RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das on January 7 said the market's response to the central bank's 'Operation Twist', wherein it is buying and selling government bonds simultaneously, is on expected lines.

The objective of the programme announced last month is to moderate high long-term interest rates in the market by changing the yield curve.

The RBI has so far carried out three rounds of what is called as 'Open Market Operations' under the programme.

"The response to the three rounds of operation twist of OMO is as expected," Das told reporters on the sidelines of an event here.