Last Updated : Jul 01, 2019 03:20 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NS Vishwanathan re-appointed RBI deputy governor for one year

His first term ends on July 03

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Centre has re-appointed NS Vishwanathan as deputy governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for a year, effective July 04.

Vishwanathan’s current term at RBI ends on July 03.

There were reports earlier about Vishwanathan getting a two-year extension after Viral Acharya, another Deputy Governor quit in June, six months ahead of his scheduled end of the term.

Close

NS Vishwanathan was appointed RBI Deputy Governor to replace HR Khan.

Before his appointment, Vishwanathan was Executive Director at the central bank. He was chosen by a search committee headed by the Cabinet Secretary - the first such appointment done through the high-level panel.

Before becoming Executive Director in April 2014, Vishwanathan was Principal Chief General Manager in the Department of non-banking supervision at the Reserve Bank.

He has also served as Chief General Manager of Vigilance at IFCI, a Delhi-based government-owned finance company.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jul 1, 2019 03:20 pm

tags #Deputy Governor #NS Vishwanathan #RBI

