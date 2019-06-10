App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Jun 10, 2019 07:12 PM IST | Source: PTI

NPAs plunge to 9.3% in FY19, deeper than RBI estimate: Crisil

The Crisil report comes at a time when most banks are at the cusp of an end of the NPA pains after a prolonged period, and are concentrating on the resolution now.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The system-wide non-performing assets stock has declined massively to 9.3 percent in March 2019, much faster than the Reserve Bank's estimate and steeply down from 11.5 percent the year before, says a report.

The Crisil report comes at a time when most banks are at the cusp of an end of the NPA pains after a prolonged period, and are concentrating on the resolution now.

"System-wide NPAs have declined in fiscal 2019 to 9.3 percent as of March 2019 after tripling to 11.5 percent in the four fiscals till March 2018," it said in a note Monday.

Close

In its half-yearly financial stability report in December, the Reserve Bank had estimated that the gross non- performing assets ratio might improve to 10.3 percent by March 2019 from 10.8 percent in September 2018.

related news

"In a sign of possible recovery from the impaired asset load, the gross NPA ratio of both public and private sector banks showed a half-yearly decline, for the first time since March 2015, the financial year prior to the launch of asset quality review by the RBI," Crisil said in the report.

Bad loan recognitions accelerated largely due to a nudge from the Reserve Bank, which wanted bank balance sheets to reflect a true picture of the stress.

The RBI's asset quality review led to a massive spike in NPAs, and was supported with the enactment of the bankruptcy law for resolving the cases.

However, the progress on the bankruptcy cases has not been very fast as the legal provisions keep getting challenged frequently and the lack of precedents results in delays in arriving at resolutions due to legal tangles.

Experts point out that this is part of the teething troubles which any legislations goes through.
First Published on Jun 10, 2019 07:10 pm

tags #Business #Economy #NPA #Reserve Bank of India

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.