Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE | Centre to increase borrowing limits of states for 2020-21 from 3% to 5%: FM
FM Sitharaman had earlier said the announcement of measures under the economic stimulus package will be made in tranches
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 17 announced the fifth tranche of measures under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. These focussed on steps pertaining to MGNREGS, Health (rural and urban) and Education related, businesses and COVID-19, de-criminalisation of Companies Act, Ease of Doing Business, Public Sector Enterprises- related steps and state governments and related resources.
She had earlier said the announcement of measures under the economic stimulus package will be made in tranches.
The announcements under tranche 1 announced on May 13 included six measures for MSMEs, 2 for EPF, 2 for NBFCs and MFIs, 1 for discoms, 1 for contractors, 1 for real estate sector, and 3 tax measures.
The second tranche on May 14 focussed on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people and small farmers.
The third tranche on May 15 outlined measures for the agriculture and allied sectors, with a focus on small and marginal farmers.
Tranche 4 focused sectoral reforms pertaining to mining, aviation, defence production, airspace management, airports and MROs, space and atomic energy.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on May 12 announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package, which he said is almost 10 percent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP). The package was aimed at aiding the country as it battles the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.This Rs 20 lakh crore figure, however, includes the previous Rs 1.7 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and steps taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since lockdown began on March 24 midnight. These earlier measures now together account to Rs 7.79 lakh crore of the complete package.
Top
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Tranche 3-
MFEs: Rs 10,000 crore
PM Matsya Sampada Yojana: Rs 20,000 crore
TOP to TOTAL: Rs 500 crore
Agri infra fund: Rs 1 lakh crore
Animal husbandry infra development fund: Rs 15,000 crore
Promotion of herbal cultivation: Rs 4,000 crore
Beekeeping initiative: Rs 500 crore
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Tranche 2-
Free food grain supply for migrant workers for 2 months: Rs 3,500 crore
interest subvention for MUDRA Shishu loans: Rs 1,500 crore
Special credit facility for street vendors: Rs 5,000 crore
Housing CLSS-MIG: Rs 70,000 crore
Additional emergency WCF through NABARD: Rs 30,000 crore
Additional credit through KCC: Rs 2 lakh crore
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Breakup of the Rs 20 lakh crore package:
Revenue lost due to tax concessions announced since March 22: Rs 7,800 crore
PM Garib Kalyan Package: Rs 1,70,000 crore
PM's announcement for health sector: Rs 15,000 crore
Tranche 1-
Emergency working capital facility for businesses including MSMEs: Rs 3 lakh crore
Subordinate debt for stressed MSMEs: Rs 20,000 crore
Fund of fund for MSMEs: Rs 50,000 crore
EPF support for businesses and workers: Rs 2,800 crore
Reduction in EPF rates: Rs 6,750 crore
Special liquidity scheme for NBFCs, HFCs and MGIS: Rs 30,000 crore
Partial credit guarantee scheme 2.0 for liabilities of NBFCs and MFIs: Rs 45,000 crore
DISCOMS: Rs 90,000 crore
reduction in TDS/TCS rates: Rs 50,000 crore
FM Sitharaman LIVE | Part of the borrowing by states will be linked to specific reforms. From 3-3.5%, the 0.5% will be an unconditional increase. Next 1% to be released in 4 tranches of 0.25%, with each tranche linked to clearly specified, measurable and feasible reform actions. Further 0.5% will be given if milestones are achieved in at least three out of the four reform areas.