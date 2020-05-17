Nirmala Sitharaman Press Conference LIVE | Centre to increase borrowing limits of states for 2020-21 from 3% to 5%: FM

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on May 17 announced the fifth tranche of measures under the Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. These focussed on steps pertaining to MGNREGS, Health (rural and urban) and Education related, businesses and COVID-19, de-criminalisation of Companies Act, Ease of Doing Business, Public Sector Enterprises- related steps and state governments and related resources.

She had earlier said the announcement of measures under the economic stimulus package will be made in tranches.

The announcements under tranche 1 announced on May 13 included six measures for MSMEs, 2 for EPF, 2 for NBFCs and MFIs, 1 for discoms, 1 for contractors, 1 for real estate sector, and 3 tax measures.

The second tranche on May 14 focussed on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people and small farmers.

The third tranche on May 15 outlined measures for the agriculture and allied sectors, with a focus on small and marginal farmers.

Tranche 4 focused sectoral reforms pertaining to mining, aviation, defence production, airspace management, airports and MROs, space and atomic energy.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had on May 12 announced a Rs 20 lakh crore economic stimulus package, which he said is almost 10 percent of India’s gross domestic product (GDP). The package was aimed at aiding the country as it battles the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

This Rs 20 lakh crore figure, however, includes the previous Rs 1.7 lakh crore stimulus package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and steps taken by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) since lockdown began on March 24 midnight. These earlier measures now together account to Rs 7.79 lakh crore of the complete package.