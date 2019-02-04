App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 04, 2019 02:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Merger of 3 PSU general insurers to be complete by FY'20

The merger of National Insurance Company, United India Insurance Company and Oriental India Insurance Company was first announced in the Budget 2018-19 and the government intended to complete the process in current fiscal itself.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The government expects to complete the merger of three state-owned general insurance companies by 2019-20.

The merger of National Insurance Company, United India Insurance Company and Oriental India Insurance Company was first announced in the Budget 2018-19 and the government intended to complete the process in current fiscal itself.

However, as per the interim budget document 2019-20 released on Friday, the merger is under process and will see completion by next financial year as various steps are being taken.

As on March 31, 2017, the three companies together had more than 200 insurance products with a total premium of Rs 41,461 crore and a market share of around 35 per cent.

Their combined net worth is Rs 9,243 crore with total employee strength of around 44,000 spread over 6,000 offices.

Initial estimates suggest that the combined entity formed after the merger will be the largest non-life insurance company in India, valued at Rs 1.2-1.5 lakh crore.

According to sources, a consultant has been shortlisted to advise on the proposed merger.

The consultant, appointed on the basis of the bid floated last year in June, is expected to advise on organisational restructuring, rationalisation of human resources, management of operational issues, regulatory and compliance issues.

In 2017, New India Assurance Company and General Insurance Corporation of India were listed on bourses.
First Published on Feb 4, 2019 02:23 pm

tags #Business #Companies #Economy #government #India #PSU general insurers

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.