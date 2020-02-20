Maharashtra govt sanctions Rs 152cr for roads in Aurangabad

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 152.24 crore for the development of roads in Aurangabad city, a senior official said on Thursday.

During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Wednesday, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation informed the government about road and other projects worth Rs 263 crore proposed in the city located in Marathwada region.

State Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Industries Minister Subhash Desai were also present at the meeting.

The chief minister sanctioned Rs 152.24 crore for the development of roads in the city, Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey told PTI.

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will carry out the development works here with the help of the funds, he said.

"Around 22 km of roads in the city will be developed with the funds. Bitumen or concrete will be laid depending on the condition of the roads. Construction of side drains and footpaths, and other amenities are also proposed as part of the development project," Pandey said.