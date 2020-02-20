App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 20, 2020 10:05 AM IST | Source: PTI

Maharashtra govt sanctions Rs 152cr for roads in Aurangabad

During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Wednesday, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation informed the government about road and other projects worth Rs 263 crore proposed in the city located in Marathwada region.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 152.24 crore for the development of roads in Aurangabad city, a senior official said on Thursday.

During a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in Mumbai on Wednesday, the Aurangabad Municipal Corporation informed the government about road and other projects worth Rs 263 crore proposed in the city located in Marathwada region.

State Urban Development Minister Eknath Shinde and Industries Minister Subhash Desai were also present at the meeting.

Close

The chief minister sanctioned Rs 152.24 crore for the development of roads in the city, Aurangabad Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey told PTI.

related news

The Aurangabad Municipal Corporation, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation and Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation will carry out the development works here with the help of the funds, he said.

"Around 22 km of roads in the city will be developed with the funds. Bitumen or concrete will be laid depending on the condition of the roads. Construction of side drains and footpaths, and other amenities are also proposed as part of the development project," Pandey said.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 20, 2020 09:59 am

tags #Aurangabad #Economy #India #Maharashtra Govt #roads

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.