App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Sep 11, 2018 06:15 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Limit to file cases under DRT raised to Rs 20 lakh; FinMin to launch e-DRTs by year-end

According to government estimates, over 38,000 cases account for only 4 percent in terms of value of bad loans.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Department of Financial Services (DFS) has raised the bar to lodge cases against defaulting borrowers in debt recovery tribunal (DRT) from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh to "de-clutter DRTs" even as it prepares to put DRTs on electronic mode.

"As of June 30, 2018 there were 38,376 cases outstanding in DRT’s between Rs 10 lakh and Rs 20 lakh which account for 38 percent of pending outstanding amounts… (Thus), the pecuniary limit for filing of cases against defaulting borrowers in DRTs has been raised from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh," a statement released by the Finance Ministry said.

According to government estimates, over 38,000 cases account for only 4 percent of non-performing assets (NPAs) in terms of value. Of these, around 80-85 percent of cases are "fully secured".

"District magistrates are required to pass the orders on secured asset seizure within 60 days by banks for their disposal," said Rajiv Kumar, secretary, DFS.

related news

He added that states have been asked to "monitor passing of order" so that lending banks and financial institutions may get "physical possession of secured property of defaulting borrowers" under the Securitisation and Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Security Interest Act, 2002.

According to government estimates, about 10,000 cases, worth close to Rs 40,000 crore, are pending from public sector banks.

e-DRTs from October 1

The secretary further said that all (private and public) banks have been advised to adopt e-auctioning of properties to have time-bound sale of properties.

"Details of properties worth auctioning across banks have been standardised and a common landing platform is on the anvil," he added.

"Robust databases and effective use of data analytics will enable PSBs to increase transparency and expand the customer base to attract competitive bids and increase recovery from property sale," the statement read.

E-DRTs will have features similar to e-court software including e-filing, e-payment of fees, uploading of orders, viewing case status and cause list generation.

"Records of 39 DRTs and five debt recovery appellate tribunal (DRATs) have been computerised and e-DRTs will be launched across all DRTs from October 1, 2018," Kumar said. "This will help in easy identification of cases through uniquely generated code."

The final version of the database of all the cases will be available to all the banks, financial institutions, tribunals and asset reconstruction companies (ARCs). e-DRTs will be functional from year end.
First Published on Sep 11, 2018 06:15 pm

tags #Debt Recovery Tribunal #Economy #NPAs

most popular

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.