India's July palm oil imports drop 33% as costs rise: Trade body

Soyoil imports fell by a quarter to 352,325 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils. Its total vegetable oil imports dropped 27 percent to 1.12 million tonnes in July, it said.
First Published on Aug 14, 2018 02:43 pm