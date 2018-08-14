App
Last Updated : Aug 14, 2018 02:47 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's July palm oil imports drop 33% as costs rise: Trade body

Soyoil imports fell by a quarter to 352,325 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India's palm oil imports slumped 33 percent in July from a year earlier to 550,180 tonnes as higher duties and a depreciating rupee made imports more expensive, a leading trade body said on Tuesday.

Soyoil imports fell by a quarter to 352,325 tonnes, the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) said in a statement.

India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils. Its total vegetable oil imports dropped 27 percent to 1.12 million tonnes in July, it said.
