Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 03:44 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India's fuel demand rose 3.2% in December

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.51 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

India's fuel demand rose 3.2 percent in December compared with the same month last year.

Consumption of fuel, a proxy for oil demand, totalled 18.51 million tonnes, data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell (PPAC) of the oil ministry showed.

Sales of gasoline, or petrol, were 10.0 percent higher from a year earlier at 2.40 million tonnes.

Cooking gas or liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) sales increased 5.6 percent to 2.17 million tonnes, while naphtha sales surged 10.7 percent to 1.23 million tonnes.

Sales of bitumen, used for making roads, were 1.9 percent up, while fuel oil use edged up 6.5 percent in December.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 03:37 pm

