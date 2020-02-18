App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Feb 18, 2020 08:18 PM IST | Source: PTI

India’s foodgrain production hits record high 291.95 million tonnes for 2019-20 crop year

India is set to harvest a record wheat production of 106.21 million tonne in 2019-20 crop year. As per the second estimate, total foodgrain production is pegged at a record 291.95 million tonne.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image

India is set to harvest a record wheat production of 106.21 million tonne in 2019-20 crop year on the back of good rains, according to latest government data. Wheat production has been rising year-on-year (YoY) and the previous record of 103.60 million tonne was achieved during the 2018-19 crop year (July-June).

Wheat is the main rabi (winter) crop, harvesting of which will begin from next month.

Releasing the second estimate of foodgrain production, Agriculture Ministry said the cumulative rainfall in the country during the monsoon season (June-September 2019) was 10 percent higher than the Long Period Average (LPA).

Close

Accordingly, the production of most of the crops for the 2019-20 crop year has been estimated higher than their normal production, Agriculture Ministry said, and added that these estimates are subject to revision on account of more precise information flowing over the time.

related news

As per the second estimate, total foodgrain production is pegged at a record 291.95 million tonne for 2019-20 crop year, higher than 285.21 million tonne last year.

Of the total production, foodgrain output is estimated to be 142.36 million tonne from the kharif (summer) season and 149.60 million tonne from the rabi season of this year.

Foodgrain basket comprises of wheat, rice, cereals and pulses.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 18, 2020 08:18 pm

tags #agriculture #Economy #India #wheat

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.