India’s foodgrain production hits record high 291.95 million tonnes for 2019-20 crop year

India is set to harvest a record wheat production of 106.21 million tonne in 2019-20 crop year on the back of good rains, according to latest government data. Wheat production has been rising year-on-year (YoY) and the previous record of 103.60 million tonne was achieved during the 2018-19 crop year (July-June).

Wheat is the main rabi (winter) crop, harvesting of which will begin from next month.

Releasing the second estimate of foodgrain production, Agriculture Ministry said the cumulative rainfall in the country during the monsoon season (June-September 2019) was 10 percent higher than the Long Period Average (LPA).

Accordingly, the production of most of the crops for the 2019-20 crop year has been estimated higher than their normal production, Agriculture Ministry said, and added that these estimates are subject to revision on account of more precise information flowing over the time.

As per the second estimate, total foodgrain production is pegged at a record 291.95 million tonne for 2019-20 crop year, higher than 285.21 million tonne last year.

Of the total production, foodgrain output is estimated to be 142.36 million tonne from the kharif (summer) season and 149.60 million tonne from the rabi season of this year.

Foodgrain basket comprises of wheat, rice, cereals and pulses.