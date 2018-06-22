App
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 07:33 PM IST | Source: Reuters

India looks to revive rupee payment mechanism for Iran oil imports: Government source

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

India is looking to revive a rupee trade mechanism to settle part of its oil payments to Iran, fearing channels to pay Tehran might choke under pressure from US sanctions, a government source said on Friday.

President Donald Trump said in early May that the United States would walk away from an international nuclear deal with Iran and impose renewed US economic sanctions on Tehran.

Some sanctions take effect after a 90-day "wind-down" period ending on Aug. 6, and the rest, notably affecting the petroleum sector, after a 180-day period ending on Nov. 4.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 07:28 pm

#Current Affairs #Economy #imports #India #Iran #oil #Rupee

