    India GDP numbers beat expectations, January-March growth at 6.1%

    For 2022-23, the statistics ministry has estimated a GDP growth of 7.2 percent.

    Siddharth Upasani
    May 31, 2023 / 05:56 PM IST
    Economists expected India's GDP to grow by 5.1 percent in January-March.

    India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) growth rate rose for the first time in three quarters to 6.1 percent in January-March, the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said on May 31.

    For 2022-23 as a whole, the statistics ministry's first provisional estimate has pegged the GDP growth at 7.2 percent, 20 basis points higher than the second advance estimate of 7 percent.

    At 6.1 percent, the latest quarterly growth number is significantly higher than expectations of 5.1 percent. It is also well above the highest estimate of 5.5 percent in a poll conducted by Moneycontrol last week.

    The blowout GDP data will be roundly cheered by India's policymakers, with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das sticking out his next last week and saying he wouldn't be surprised if GDP growth for 2022-23 is higher than 7 percent.

    The numbers will also ease fears of the Indian economy slowing down, as has been predicted by several economists.

    Jan-Mar fineprint

    The surge in growth in the last quarter of 2022-23 was led by the manufacturing sector, whose Gross Value Added (GVA) rose by 4.5 percent year-on-year after a dismal performance in the previous two quarters which saw it contract by 3.8 percent and 1.4 percent in July-September and October-December, respectively.

    BREAKDOWN OF JAN-MAR GDP DATA (GROWTH IN %)
    JAN-MAR 2023OCT-DEC 2022JAN-MAR 2022
    Real GDP6.1%4.5%4.0%
    Nominal GDP10.4%11.4%13.0%
    Real GVA6.5%4.7%3.9%
        Agriculture, forestry, fishing5.5%4.7%4.1%
        Mining, quarrying4.3%4.1%2.3%
        Manufacturing4.5%-1.4%0.6%
        Electricity, gas, other utilities6.9%8.2%6.7%
        Construction10.4%8.3%4.9%
        Trade, hotels, transport, etc9.1%9.6%5.0%
        Financial, real estate, professsional services7.1%5.7%4.6%
        Public administration, defence, other services3.1%2.0%5.2%

    Siddharth Upasani is a Special Correspondent at Moneycontrol. He has been covering the Indian economy, economic data, and monetary and fiscal policies for nine years.
    first published: May 31, 2023 05:39 pm