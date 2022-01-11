MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • PwC_India
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Finity
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Future Of Mobility
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso presents Nifty Banker 2.0 - India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference. 12 Webinars at Early bird offer of just Rs.50/- per webinar exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy

IMF staff call for global framework to guide national regulation of crypto

Research conducted by staff of the International Monetary Fund has found an increase in correlation between crypto assets and traditional holdings such as stocks since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. This raises the risk of contagion across financial markets.

Siddharth Upasani
January 11, 2022 / 08:33 PM IST
Cryptocurrency | PC-Shutterstock

Cryptocurrency | PC-Shutterstock

The increasing rate of adoption of crypto assets warrants a global framework to guide their national regulation and supervision, according to staff of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

"Our analysis suggests that crypto assets are no longer on the fringe of the financial system. Given their relatively high volatility and valuations, their increased co-movement could soon pose risks to financial stability especially in countries with widespread crypto adoption," wrote Tobias Adrian, Tara Iyer, and Mahvash Qureshi of the IMF in an article.

"It is thus time to adopt a comprehensive, coordinated global regulatory framework to guide national regulation and supervision and mitigate the financial stability risks stemming from the crypto ecosystem," the trio added.

Adrian and Qureshi are part of the IMF's Monetary and Capital Markets Department, while Iyer works in the Monetary and Financial Markets Department.

The article, 'Crypto Prices Move More in Sync With Stocks, Posing New Risks', published on January 11, does not necessarily represent the views of the IMF and its Executive Board.

Close

Related stories

According to the paper, the market value of crypto assets has risen more than tripled since 2017 to about $2 trillion this week, with the extraordinary levels of liquidity infused by central banks during the COVID-19 pandemic seemingly instrumental in pushing both crypto and stock prices higher.

The call for a global crypto framework from the IMF staff comes amid growing concerns about the role of these assets, not least in India. The Indian government had listed The Cryptocurrency and Regulation of Official Digital Currency Bill, 2021 for introduction in the Winter Session of Parliament. However, it did not do so.

Speaking at the Sydney Dialogue in November 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said all democratic nations should work together on cryptocurrencies to ensure they don't fall in "wrong hands, which can spoil our youth".

According to IMF staff, the rising popularity of crypto assets such as Bitcoin had resulted in an increase in correlation between them and traditional assets such as stocks, raising the risk of contagion across financial markets.

IMF chart

"Indeed, our analysis, which examines the spillovers of prices and volatility between crypto and global equity markets, suggests that spillovers from Bitcoin returns and volatility to stock markets, and vice versa, have risen significantly in 2020-21 compared with 2017-19," the IMF staff said in their article.

"As such, a sharp decline in Bitcoin prices can increase investor risk aversion and lead to a fall in investment in stock markets. Spillovers in the reverse direction-that is, from the S&P 500 to Bitcoin-are on average of a similar magnitude, suggesting that sentiment in one market is transmitted to the other in a nontrivial way," the article added.

Given the sizeable, and growing, interconnectedness between crypto and equity markets, the article called for a global framework to spell out the main uses of crypto assets and the requirements for financial institutions exposed to and engaged with these assets. Interestingly, the article also called for the swift filling of gaps in data created by the anonymous nature of crypto assets.
Siddharth Upasani
Tags: #bitcoin #Crypto #IMF #Mahvash Qureshi #Tara Iyer #Tobias Adrian
first published: Jan 11, 2022 08:31 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

Simply Save | Missed the tax return-filing deadline? File your return before March 31

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.