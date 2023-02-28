IMD: India to witness above-normal temperatures from March-May

Central India is likely to face heat waves during March as well. Representative image. (Source: AFP)

India will experience above-normal temperatures during March-May over almost all parts of central India as a result of the anticyclone and global warming, with the El Nino impact likely at a later stage in the monsoon, the Indian meteorological department said in its forecast.

“Maximum temperature from March-May indicates above normal for northeast India, east and central India and some parts of northwest India. The monthly maximum temperatures for March 2023 are likely to be above normal over most parts of the country except peninsular India where normal to below normal maximum temperatures are likely. The minimum temperature also in north-west parts of India during March 2023 is expected to be above normal,” IMD scientist SC Bhan said in a briefing on February 28.

The enhanced probability of occurrence of a heatwave during the March to May season is likely over many regions of central and adjoining northwest India. A low probability for the occurrence of a heatwave over central India is likely during March 2023, IMD said in its forecast.

A heat wave is a period of abnormally high temperatures, more than the normal maximum temperature that occurs during the hot weather season.

Bhan said that the El Nino impact is likely at a later stage and will most likely impact the monsoon. The first forecast on the monsoon is likely in mid-April.

He said that the forecast of above-normal temperature will be shared with government ministries so that an action plan can be prepared in advance.

“The high temperatures are a result of the anticyclone and global warming. In February, the maximum temperature witnessed was 3-6 degrees higher in northern India. In north-west India, the February temperature was 3.4 degrees above normal,” Bhan said.

“The rainfall in March 2023 averaged over the country is most likely to be normal. Below-normal rainfall is most likely over most areas of northwest India, west-central India and some parts of east and northeast India. Normal to above normal rainfall is likely over most parts of peninsular India, east-central India and some isolated pockets of northeast India,” Bhan said.

Currently, La Nina conditions are prevailing over the equatorial Pacific region. The La Nina is likely to weaken and turn to El Nino Southern Oscillation (ENSO) neutral conditions during the pre-monsoon season. In addition to ENSO conditions over the Pacific, other factors such as the Indian Ocean SST also influence the Indian climate.

At present, neutral Indian Ocean Dipole conditions are present over the Indian Ocean and the latest forecast indicates that the neutral IOD conditions are likely to continue during the pre-monsoon season, IMD said.