Blue Star aims 30% topline growth as Met Office forecasts heatwave

As the weatherman forecasts a heatwave in the offing, Blue Star begins to sizzle with a projected topline growth of 25-30 percent this summer.

Blue Star Managing Director B Thiagarajan finds his confidence from the fact that an usually hot February has already triggered a spike in the sale of its air-conditioners and coolers, sending the Blue Star shares up 16 percent. The brand has started planning for an anticipated demand surge from March.

Based on a 20 percent growth in the third-quarter revenue for FY23, he forecasts a year-to- date topline growth of 40 percent and an EBID growth of 66 percent. This trend will continue until the closing of the year, he said.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning of the first heatwave in March with parts of the western region likely to see the mercury shooting past 37 degrees Celsius.

In the previous year, the fourth quarter ended with a topline of Rs 2,200 crore and the company aims to end this year reaching Rs 8,000-crore mark, or a 20 percent growth.

“The target is to touch $1 billion revenue, and for the first time, air conditioners would cross 8 lakh in number,” Thiagarajan said, sharing that the company plans to cross one million sales mark in FY24.

Multiple companies were reluctant to take a price hike across the board in both Q3 as well as Q4, with an expectation of further price increase in March. But Blue Star has rejigged the product portfolio completely. As a premium player, they introduced affordable premiums with an aim of 15 percent market share by FY25, and entered the affordable range as well.

“The products introduced last month include quite a few categories in which price corrections have taken place,” Thiagarajan said.

The product pricing ultimately depends on the demand and the market share goal. “We improved our margins in Q2. The margins in segment 2 went from 6.4 percent to 7.4 percent, along with the improvement of the overall company margin,” he said.

He does not see a rise in prices at least till the first week of April, and the commodity prices are somewhat stable for now.