IIT-M, IIT-B and IIT-D ranked as three most innovative institutions in India: Govt

IIT Madras Research Park.

The Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) in Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi are the top three innovative institutions respectively in the country, the Union government said in an innovation ranking on December 29.

Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA)-2021 was announced in various categories, which includes centrally funded technical institutions (IITs, NITs, IISc, IISER, IIITs etc), state universities, state standalone technical colleges, private universities, private standalone technical colleges, non-technical government and private universities and institutions. This year the participation has almost doubled to 1438 Institutes than the previous edition.

Among CFTIs, Central University and Institute of National Importance (Technical) category IITs dominated the index with seven positions in the top 10 table. Other than IIT-Madras, IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi, IITs in Kanpur and Roorkee completed the top five list. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) was placed in sixth place.

Among state-run universities and deemed to be universities, Panjab University and Delhi Technology University were adjudged as the best two. Among government-run colleges, College of Engineering Pune was ranked best, and Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology (KIIT) in Bhubaneswar was ranked best among private and self-financed varsities (technical) category of the ranking.

Subhas Sarkar, the minister of state for education, who unveiled the rankings, said ARIIA index will certainly inspire Indian institutions to reorient their mindset and build an ecosystem to encourage high quality research, innovation and entrepreneurship in their campuses. “A concerted effort by our higher educational institutions is required towards inculcating the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship,” he noted.

“We are delighted to be adjudged the most innovative institute. IIT Madras places a lot of emphasis on innovations among its students and faculty, which has resulted in a very successful and fast-growing deep technology start-up ecosystem in the country,” said Bhaskar Ramamurthi, director of IIT-M.

Subhasis Chaudhuri, Director, IIT Bombay said his institution “puts a lot of emphasis in creating an ambiance that is conducive to innovation and entrepreneurship. We are happy to note this recognition, but there is scope for further improving the ecosystem”.

Rajat Agrawal, associate dean of innovation and incubation at IIT Roorkee said his institution has jumped four places to find a rank of five this year. "IIT Roorkee is moving in the right direction for making the Institute an innovation savvy campus," he said.

He informed that 18 start-ups were established during the evaluation period. The filing of patents increased by 50 percent and four technologies were commercialised during the same period.