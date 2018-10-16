App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEconomy
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2018 08:12 AM IST | Source: PTI

Govt needs to focus on jobs creation: Bimal Jalan

Former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan said the government needs to focus on jobs creation and stressed that the long-term prospects for economic growth are good. Also, he said the Narendra Modi-led government has a majority and can take tough decisions.

PTI @moneycontrolcom



"I am positive about medium to long-term growth perspective of the economy... If you look at the all factors of production, India is strong today," he said during an interaction organised by 'Algebra, the Arts & Ideas Club'.

However, on employment opportunities front, Jalan said not enough jobs are being created. The banking sector is grappling with the problem of bad loans, he added.

"...something which is going now is depressing, there is not enough job created, there is NPA problem," the former RBI governor noted.
First Published on Oct 16, 2018 08:05 am

