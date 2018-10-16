Govt needs to focus on jobs creation: Bimal Jalan

Former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan said the government needs to focus on jobs creation and stressed that the long-term prospects for economic growth are good. Also, he said the Narendra Modi-led government has a majority and can take tough decisions.
Former RBI Governor Bimal Jalan said the government needs to focus on jobs creation and stressed that the long-term prospects for economic growth are good. Also, he said the Narendra Modi-led government has a majority and can take tough decisions.
"I am positive about medium to long-term growth perspective of the economy... If you look at the all factors of production, India is strong today," he said during an interaction organised by 'Algebra, the Arts & Ideas Club'.
However, on employment opportunities front, Jalan said not enough jobs are being created. The banking sector is grappling with the problem of bad loans, he added.