Giving a video interview? These are a few mistakes to avoid

Pune’s 46-year-old software professional Mahesh Pendse was giving an online interview for an IT services firm in August. Since the interview process was lengthy with the interviewers asking him to wait after an interaction with each HR manager, Pendse had gotten distracted a few times switching tabs and also attended a phone call in between after switching off video and putting his line on mute.

To his surprise, all his actions were reported back to the interview panel using artificial intelligence tools. The fact that he tried to Google one answer was also part of the video interview recording transcript. Pendse received a feedback that his behaviour was not fully professional; hence he did not make the cut to the company.

“I did not even know that all my actions on the laptop during the interview period would be tracked. If I had a proper guide on how to conduct myself for video interviews, I could have landed that job,” says Pendse.

Pendse is among the several thousand Indian job aspirants who are being faced with AI-led video interviews where even a slight distraction could cost an employment opportunity. What such professionals need is structured training to handle these digital interviews.

With remote working being the new-normal amidst the Coronavirus outbreak, video interviews are the preferred mode of hiring candidates. Since the face-to-face interactions where behavioural traits can be gauged are not possible, technology is being used to do this task.

But for interviewees, this can be a nerve-wracking experience. While companies do give clear disclosures that the video interview will be recorded, candidates are often unaware of what are the basic etiquettes to be followed.

For instance, Kolkata’s 39-year-old Arpita Basu was wearing informal track pants with a formal shirt for giving a marketing role interview for a private bank. Basu was shocked when the interviewers asked her to stand up and give an impromptu sales pitch for a new loan product. She had to switch off video citing ‘network issues’ and quickly change to a fully formal outfit.

This led to loss of time and the interviewers were definitely miffed. She lost this opportunity and is now waiting for similar vacancies.

Simple things like wearing formals top-to-bottom is a must for interviews. But when it comes to video interviews there is a perception that a formal blouse/shirt is sufficient. However, one could land into trouble if asked to stand up during the online interview process to make a presentation or a client pitch.

Human resource firms already offer training on how to conduct oneself in regular interviews. However, these tips and tricks may not be fully applicable when it comes to online interviews.

For example, in an offline interview a candidate may not be given a presentation to make on their related job field in the prospective company. In video interviews, this is a common assignment and candidates are marked on the time taken to make the presentation and originality of information. Candidates who try to ‘copy and paste’ information from Google or company websites may see negative marking.

Similarly, taking time to answer questions and referring to one's personal file (resume, documents) is considered acceptable in a physical interview. But searching for one's resume or looking for information on the internet is considered improper in online interviews and companies may treat it as a waste of interviewers' time' by a job seeker.

Even minor aspects like improper lighting where the face is not properly visible, loud background could dissuade interviewers from continuing the process with the candidate. One may think setting a fancy artificial background like book shelf could make them look more presentable. However, HR consultants believe that this could be perceived in negative light by companies and that being in the natural setting of his/her home by a candidate works best.

Online interviews are here to stay. It not only helps companies to cut costs but also helps them conduct more such interviews on a single day with the help of technology. For candidates, however, it is crucial that they seek expert advice on HR consultants on how to ace the video interview process.