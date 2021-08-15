MARKET NEWS

FPIs invest Rs 2,085 crore in Indian equities so far in August

With the investments in August, the net FPI investment in the equities segment in 2021 now stands at Rs 51,121 crore.

IANS
August 15, 2021 / 08:43 PM IST
Representative image

Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have made a net investment of Rs 2,085 crore so far in August in Indian equities, according to data from NSDL.

The FPIs have made a comeback after a net outflow of Rs 11,308 crore in July.

With the investments in August, the net FPI investment in the equities segment in 2021 now stands at Rs 51,121 crore.

ALSO READ: FPI ownership in NSE stocks falls in Q1; 10 stocks which saw highest increase in value terms

The week-ended Friday witnessed surge in the Indian equity market with both the BSE Sensex and the Nifty50 on the National Stock Exchange touching new highs. The Sensex crossed the landmark 55,000 mark for the first in its history during the week.

Close

On Friday, Sensex hit its all-time high of 55,487.79 points.

During the week, improving macroeconomic data boosted the investor sentiments.

On Thursday, the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) for June showed a rise of 13.6 per cent from a decline of (-) 16.6 per cent reported for the like month a year ago

Further, data furnished by the National Statistical Office (NSO) showed that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) slipped to 5.59 per cent last month from 6.26 per cent in June.

Going ahead, analysts expect the bullish momentum to continue, and foreign portfolio investments too are likely to rise further.
Tags: #foreign portfolio investors #FPI #FPI investment #Index of Industrial Production #Indian equities
first published: Aug 15, 2021 08:43 pm

