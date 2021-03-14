Dharmendra Pradhan: Fuel price hike is temporary, will be gradually reduced

Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo)

The fuel price hike for petrol and diesel is “temporary” and will be reduced gradually, Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas said on March 13.

He said the price rise in India was due to the impact of international crude prices and the government is in talks with oil-producing countries so that prices can be reduced, ANI reported.

“Due to the rise in international fuel prices, India also had to increase fuel prices but it is temporary. Gradually they will be brought down. We are in talks with the oil-producing countries to reduce the prices,” Pradhan told ANI.

He also said that these taxes are “resources” which “help” the Centre and states in reviving the economy, “especially in the situation created by COVID-19.”

Fuel prices have skyrocketed steadily over the weeks – touching all-time-highs in Mumbai and Delhi. Opposition parties have also taken up the issue and asked the Centre to reduce prices by reducing the excise duty imposed on petrol and diesel, the report added.